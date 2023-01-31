DSS Intercepts Syndicates Selling New Currency Notes, Bank Officials Implicated

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.

According to a statement on by DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, the Service in the course of its operations, also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

Consequently, the Service warned the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

The DSS also urged appropriate regulatory authorities to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

Dr Afunanya noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified.

The Service through its spokesman urged anyone with useful information relating to the illegal sale of the new naira notes, to pass the details to the relevant authorities.