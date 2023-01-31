W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

DSS Intercepts Syndicates Selling New Currency Notes, Bank Officials Implicated

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, January 30th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.

According to a statement on by DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, the Service in the course of its operations, also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

Consequently, the Service warned the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

The DSS also urged appropriate regulatory authorities to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

Dr Afunanya noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified.



The Service through its spokesman urged anyone with useful information relating to the illegal sale of the new naira notes, to pass the details to the relevant authorities.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=84956

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us