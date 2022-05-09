South Africa’s Kruger National Park To Undergo $23m Makeover

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa SANParks authority announced on Monday that Kruger National Park, one of the best-known safari parks in the world, would undergo thorough renovations.

According to SANParks, despite high losses due to COVID restrictions, roads, observation platforms, lodging and restaurants are expected to be refurbished over the next three years at a cost of 370 million rand (23 million dollars).

Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s most important tourist attractions and one of the largest national parks on the continent.

It was established as a protected area in 1898 by then-president Paul Kruger, before the site was renamed Kruger National Park in 1926.

The park, about 20,000 square kilometres in size, is known for a variety of wild animals, including elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards and buffalo.

dpa