D’Tigress Drawn To Face France, Hosts At FIBA Women’s World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s senior national women basketball team, D’Tigress, have been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

African Examiner reports that the Nigerian side were drawn to face France, Australia, Canada, Japan and Serbia at the competition which is in its 19th edition.

The World Cup is scheduled to hold in Sydney, Australia from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

At the draw held on Thursday in Sydney, the 12 qualified teams were drawn into the two groups of A and B.

D’Tigress, who are reigning African champions, have a tough schedule in Group B, where they will again face France whom they stunned during the qualifiers last month.

They are also likely to have their hands full with hosts Australia, as well as Canada.

Group A is made up of China, Belgium, South Korea, U.S., Bosnia Herzegovina and a final qualifier which is yet to be determined.

African Examiner reports that the D’Tigress pulled a major upset in Belgrade during the qualifiers by beating France before dispatching Mali to qualify for the World Cup in grand style.

NAN