Ebonyi Gov. Suspends Housing Commissioner

Wednesday, August 11th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Clement Nweke, over alleged insubordination and dereliction of duty.

The commissioner’s suspension was announced in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Igwe, on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

The suspension, according to the statement, is with immediate effect.

“The state Governor, David Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr Clement Nweke, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development with immediate effect.



“The suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty.

“Consequently, Mr Nweke is directed to hand over all governmental property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior officer in the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, Aug. 11,” it said.

The statement further urged the suspended commissioner to ensure strict compliance with the directive. (NAN)

