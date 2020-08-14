Ebonyi Governor Threatens To Sack Striking Workers

bY Nwa Diokpa

Ebonyi State Government has directed members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to suspend their industrial action or be sacked.

African Examiner recalls that the workers commenced the strike on August 13, protesting the non-implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CJSS).

However, in a statement on Friday, Chamberlain Nwele, Ebonyi Head of Service, directed them to resume work or face dismissal.

“JUSUN members are directed to return to work on Friday, Aug. 14 or risk being dismissed from service. Attendance of judiciary staff will be taken by state government officials, to aid payment of August 2020 salary,” it read.

The Head of Service said that Governor David Umahi considers the strike as an act of sabotage which the government greatly frowns at.

He added: “This is a period when other states of the federation are unable to pay workers’ salaries due to the negative impact of COVID-19.”

Nwele also disclosed that the state has ensured that salaries are paid despite the pandemic, calling the agitation for salary increase at a time the state’s revenue is on steady decline as “unpatriotic”.