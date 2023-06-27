Group Applauds Tinubu Over Ogalla’s Appointment, Elevation Of DIG Frank Mba

… Seek Ministerial, Other Positions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A socio cultural Organization, ‘Igbo Nsukka Global Association’, championing peace and progress in Enugu North Senatorial district of Enugu State, has expressed appreciation to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for appointing their illustrious son, Real Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, as Chief of Naval Staff and elevation of Frank Mbah who is also from the area to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG).

The group made up of five local government areas, which includes, Igbo Etiti, IgboEze North, IgboEze South, Nsukka, Udenu and Uzo Uwani, assured the president that their two sons have the capacities to deliver, and would not disappoint him and Nigerians.

In a thank you message addressed to president Tinubu , signed by High Chief Michael Urama, president General, Hon . Emma Idoko, Secretary General and

Dr. Engr Ambrose Ugwu Diaspora Coordinator, the organization said they are elated by the development.

The letter read thus: “Your Excellency, thank you for the Appointment and promotion of Our sons, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff and DIG Frank Mba, Deputy Inspector General of the Nigerian Police”

“Permit us to present the goodwill and pristine felicitations of the entire Igbo Nsukka Global Association, comprising Leaders Of Thought, both at home and in the diaspora, from Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, and indeed the entire people of Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State to Your Excellency.

“With great joy and hearts full of praises, we express our profound gratitude to you, Your Excellency, for finding two of our illustrious sons, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla and DIG Frank Mba, worthy of being appointed and promoted to Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of the Nigerian Navy and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Nigerian Police Force, respectively.

“We are highly elated and pleased that these two illustrious sons of ours have been picked by you to contribute to the security of our country at this point in time.

They added: “We are very confident that they will effectively deliver on their respective responsibilities as they have always been exemplary in their previous assignments, demonstrating integrity, dedication and honesty, the common trademarks of our people.

According to the group, “these appointments of yours have rekindled hopes of inclusivity of the entirety of the Enugu State in the affairs of the country.

“Your mantra of Hope Renewed resonates with our people of Enugu North Senatorial District as we yearn for more inclusion in the development efforts and activities of our state and country.

“Permit us further, Your Excellency, to inform you that we have an abundance of such talents within the Senatorial District and that we urge you to include these sons and daughters of ours to serve you and your administration further.

“We, as one of the three Senatorial Districts of Enugu State, have hitherto not been called upon sufficiently and commensurately to contribute to the leadership of the country, despite the pool of potentials that we have of capable and eager persons.

” For example, the Ministers that our Enugu State has produced since 1999, who have no doubt effectively delivered verifiable quality services in their responsibilities, and for which we are proud of them, have however been also notable in the absence of any person from Enugu North Senatorial District.

” Please see below the list of Ministers from Enugu State from 1999 till 2023.

Chief Dubem Onyia, from Enugu West Senatorial district served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs between 1999-2003, Mr. Frank Nweke (Jr), from Enugu East, served as Minister of Information, inter governmental and youth matters between 2023-2007, Mrs Fidelia Njeze, from Enugu West served as Minister of Aviation, Agriculture and Water Resources from 2007 to 2011.

They noted that also, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke, from Enugu West served as Minister of Transport, Petroleum between 2011 to 2015, professor Bath Nnaji, from Enugu East, was Minister for Power from 2011- 2012, professor Chinedu Nebo from Enugu West, also served as Power Minister from 2013 to 2015, while Mr. Geoffery Onyeama, the immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs, from Enugu West, served from 2015 to 2023.

The group pointed out that it is only Enugu North Senatorial district of Enugu State that has not produce a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since the inception of the ongoing democratic dispensation which began in 1999.

“In Summary, Your Excellency, while our brothers and sisters from Enugu West Senatorial District have been called upon to serve as ministers for five times, and those from Enugu East have also served for two times, we of Enugu North Senatorial District are yet to serve.

“The situation is very similar in the consideration for other non-ministerial assignments and offices.

“We, of Enugu North Senatorial District, immediately profess our burning desire to contribute our own quota of service to your government and our country, not only as ministers but also as heads and members of various Boards, Companies and agencies of the Federal Government.

“Prayer Your Excellency, we therefore respectfully and humbly use this medium to request that you generously consider Enugu North Senatorial District sons and daughters for ministerial appointment and membership into different Federal Boards, Agencies, Institutions and Companies of the federal government

“Our humble request is anchored on the premise, alter and doctrine of equity, fairness and justice.

“We thank you again for the appointment you have already made of our sons as we look forward for the much you will still do for us. May God continue to guide you as you continue to lead our dear country to safety, success and greatness





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



