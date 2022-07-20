(BREAKING): Adeleke receives certificate of return

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday presented the certificate of return to Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The certificate presentation to Adeleke by the INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, was preceded by the presentation to the deputy governor-elect, Prince Kola Adewusi.

The presentation came about 72 hours after Adeleke was declared the winner of the Saturday, July 16 poll, garnering 403, 371 votes to defeat Mr Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 375, 027 votes.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the certificate at a brief ceremony held at Osun INEC head office in Osogbo, Adeleke dedicated his victory at the poll to the memory of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the people of Osun state.