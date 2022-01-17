Ebonyi Govt Tells Markets, Parks To Disregard IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi Government has directed markets, parks and business premises to disregard the sit-at-home order, on Tuesday, January 19, by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group had issued a sit-at-home order in solidarity with its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whose case comes up from January 18 to January 20.

Mr Kanu is accused of committing treasonable felony, an offence punishable under Section 41(C) of the Criminal Code Act, CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

But in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Abakiliki, the state government stated that the people of the state would not be part of the IPOB order.

The statement, which was signed by the Commissioner for Market and Park, Mr Nwachukwu Eze, directed all markets and parks to open for business.

“All markets and parks leaderships in Ebonyi are by this announcement directed to ensure that markets are open for businesses on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The state is not in any way part of the sit-at-home order by IPOB.

“Please note that strict compliance to this directive is very important as failure to do so will attract severe punishment,” Mr Eze further added.

(NAN)