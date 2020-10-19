#ENDSARS: Anambra Governor Storms SARS Stations, Frees 3 Detainees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, over the weekend stormed formations of the recently disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state and granted three persons being held in their cells unconditional bail.

The detainees were said to have committed minor and bailable offences, but were being in the SARS cells.

Obiano’s action is coming on the heels of his recent promises to the #EndSARS protesters who were in Awka, the Anambra state capital last Thursday.

The governor who defied the heavy rain for the surprise and unscheduled tour, visited former SARS locations at Neni, Ekwulobia and Awkuzu.

While at Neni, he inspected the formation facilities including the cells, where nobody was being detained, while the Awkuzu office has been converted to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office.

The governor equally toured the premises including the interrogation room.

In his remarks, Obiano said that the Commissioner of Police in the state has released everyone detained illegally, saying that everyone remanded by the order of the court will remain there until their cases are determined.

According to him, on Monday, October 19, 2020, a panel headed by a Retired Chief Judge in the state will be inaugurated to handle public Petitions for one month and advise the Governor accordingly.

While promising to address the demands of the protesters, the Anambra governor, assured people of the state that he will continue to execute his constitutional role of protecting their lives and property.

He, however, advised the protesters to go about the protests peacefully saying that though it is their rights, they should avoid blocking the roads.

“I urge the police not to despair as government will continue to support their crime fighting efforts.” the Governor added.

The governor was accompanied on the tour by the state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uju Nworgu, among other top government functionaries.

