Ebonyi To Plant over 5 Million Trees To Tackle Climate Change

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi Government has flagged-off the planting of over five million trees across the state, to confront the adverse effects of climate change.

Mr Sunday Ugwuocha, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Dave Umahi, on Environment, made the disclosure in Abakaliki, on Thursday, during the flag-off.

Ugwuocha said that the tree planting policy had also trickled down to the primary schools in the state.

“Tree planting is part of our lifestyle in the Ministry of Environment, but this year alone, we want to recreate a kind of pre-consciousness among our people, on the need for us to confront the adverse effects of climate change.

“We are looking at planting over five million trees and that is why we have trickled down this exercise to the primary schools.

“In the primary schools, the pupils have started to plant trees, teachers and other staff are expected to plant trees, likewise in the secondary schools.

“The local government areas do the same thing, at the state levels, all the MDAs and government officials are expected to plant at least 100 trees.

“The trees must be planted in such a way that they will not have much deficiency from growth,” he said.























