Edo Gov Election Tribunal Submits Pre-Hearing Report, To Commence Trial January 13

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Benin City, the Edo State capital led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, has submitted the pre-hearing reports and established the rules for the hearing, which all parties agreed to.

The tribunal also fixed January 13, 2025, for hearing on the petitions brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and also Accord Party, (AP) and its governorship candidate Bright Enabulele, challenging the result of the September 21st governorship election where the All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo was declared winner.

The respondents are Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Justice Kpochi, the hearing will be daily except on Sundays, and public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

The court also stated that up to ten witnesses can be taken per day as the circumstances permit.

A total of 290 witnesses will be presented in the case between Asue Ighodalo, PDP vs Monday Okpebholo, APC and INEC, while in the case between Bright Enabulele, AP vs Monday Okpebholo, APC and INEC, 4 witnesses have been admitted so far.

On the issue of adjournments and abridgement of time, the tribunal announced that applications for frivolous adjournments will not be granted but may abridge the time for any act as prescribed by the Electoral Act of 2022, and rules when it becomes expedient to fast track the proceedings to achieve the set targets since election petitions are time bound.