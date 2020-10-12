W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Edo House Impeaches Speaker; Elects New One

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Around Africa Monday, October 12th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Francis Okiye, has been impeached.

In his place as the new Speaker is Mr. Marcus Onobun, who is representing Esan West State Constituency.

Onobun was immediately sworn-in after his election.

The sack was preceded by a motion Monday by the House’s Majority Leader, Mr. Henry Okhurobo, over allegations of high-handedness.

Okiye’s impeachment letter was signed by nine out of the 10 members who were present during the brief sitting.

