Edo House Impeaches Speaker; Elects New One

Monday, October 12th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Francis Okiye, has been impeached.
In his place as the new Speaker is Mr. Marcus Onobun, who is representing Esan West State Constituency.
Onobun was immediately sworn-in after his election.
The sack was preceded by a motion Monday by the House’s Majority Leader, Mr. Henry Okhurobo, over allegations of high-handedness.
Okiye’s impeachment letter was signed by nine out of the 10 members who were present during the brief sitting.
