EFCC Arrests Accountant-General Of The Federation Over N80bn Fraud

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – EFCC operatives have arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Public Information at the EFCC made the declaration in Abuja.

He stated that verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.



Uwujaren added that the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and in Abuja.

He explained that Idris was arrested after he failed to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

