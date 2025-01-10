EFCC Arrests Four Chinese, 101 Others For Suspected Internet Fraud In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 105 individuals, including four Chinese nationals, at a business apartment in the Gudu area of Abuja.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“In its ongoing efforts to clean the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested four Chinese and 101 Nigerians in a business apartment in the Gudu axis of Abuja,” the anti-graft agency said.

He said the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, January 9, adding that they consist of 67 males, including the Chinese suspects, and 38 females.

It was gathered that the group was allegedly linked to a sophisticated hotel review job scam targeting victims and establishments in Europe and other parts of the world.

The EFCC revealed that the suspects will face prosecution upon the completion of investigations.

