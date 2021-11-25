W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EFCC Places Obiano On Watchlist

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, November 25th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed Governor Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State on its watchlist.

This development is coming months before Obiano is expected to vacate office as governor.

According to a letter dated November 15 and addressed to the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the anti-graft agency asked to be informed whenever Obiano intends to travel out of the country.



 African examiner writes that as of the time of filing this report, it is not clear why the EFCC placed Obiano on its watchlist.

