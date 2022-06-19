Ekiti Election: You Killed Democracy With Paper Money – Sowore Blasts Gov Fayemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has berated the Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and other members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for killing the principles of democracy with vote-buying.

African Examiner recalls that they were reports of massive vote-buying in the Ekiti governorship election on Saturday.

Sowore, who is the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 general elections, stated that the Ekiti State governor, who paraded himself as a ‘pro-democracy’ activist before becoming a politician, was the brain behind the vote-buying that led to the massive victory recorded by the APC in the election.

He tweeted: “Gov. @kfayemi of the All Progressives Congress @OfficialAPCNg made his name as a “pro-democracy” activist, but yesterday he and other members of his party destroyed “Democracy” with paper money! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

African Examiner writes that Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the APC, was announced the winner of the governorship election in Ekiti State on Saturday.