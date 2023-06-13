Ekiti First Lady Declares Support For Chef Dammy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The First Lady of Ekiti State, Olayemi Oyebanji, has heaped praises on Chef Damilola Adeparusi, who aims to go after Hilda Baci’s record.

The African Examiner recalls that Damilola began her cooking on Friday and she will be cooking for 120 hours to break Hilda’s record.

Also, Hilda Baci cooked for 100 hours to surpass the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019.

Reacting to the progress of Chef Dammy, the Ekiti First Lady took to her Twitter account on Monday asking Nigerians to celebrate Damilola’s bold pursuit.

She writes: “The last 70 hours have been about Chef Dammy @dammypas, a determined Ekiti undergraduate, who is making a bold attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

“For me, it’s her courage and determination to stand for something positive, using her God-given talent to make a statement.

“Miss Damilola Adeparusi, surely has our love and support as she forges ahead to make this bold statement.

“I salute your courage Chef Dammy, for your decision to run your own race. Congratulations.”





