Ekiti Raises Alarm, Says Hoodlums Loot Poisonous Food Items

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State government has issued a warning on Saturday saying that large quantities of poisonous items, mistaken as food and yet to be distributed Covid-19 palliatives, were looted in warehouses in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Mr Akin Omole, commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti saying that it became necessary for the government to issue a warning so that anyone who intends to consume the products will have a rethink.

“Information at our disposal revealed that the Federal Government’s silos, the ADP warehouse and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) stores, all in Ado- Ekiti, were attacked by hoodlums under the guise of seeking Covid-19 palliatives.

“We insist that Ekiti state currently has no Covid-19 palliative warehouse as all the palliatives had been distributed.

“Unfortunately, the items carted away were Single Super Phosphate and NPK fertilisers, which they erroneously thought was “Gaari’’, cassava grains.

“The SEMA store too has only emergency supplies for disaster response.

“Some people even made away with pre-fermented corns preserved for planting. All these items are poisonous and not fit for consumption.

“We, therefore, appeal to our people not to consume these items because they can kill,’’ Omole warned.

It was also reported that the office of the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in Ado Ekiti was looted.

Dr Olabode Adetoyi, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in the state, confirmed this and disclosed that most of the items that were looted contained chemically-treated seeds meant for planting.

“They are not suitable for consumption,’’ he added.

