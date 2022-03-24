Report In Husband’s State Of Residence, NYSC Tells Married Corpers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed married prospective youth corps members to report for registration at the orientation camps in their husbands’ state of residence, irrespective of states indicated on their call-up letters.

Information on the directive is in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Emeka Mgbemena, the scheme’s Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations.

Mgbemena stated that the director general gave the directive in a nationwide virtual address to the 2022 Batch “A” Stream Two Prospective Corps Members (PCMs).

He also stated that the information was already contained in their call-up letters.

He added that they must, however, report to camp with their marriage certificates, evidence of change of name in a national newspaper and other valid marriage documents that were uploaded online during registration for service.

Ibrahim, however, warned that anyone caught with fake documents either on marital or health grounds in camp would be handed over to law enforcement agents for prosecution.

The NYSC boss said that the policy was initiated to enable them to have seamless service year.