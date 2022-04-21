NSCDC Arrest 4 Suspected Rail Line Vandals In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in conjunction with the Hunters and Forest Security Services have arrested a four-man vandalism gang which specializes in vandalizing rail line materials.

Disclosing this in his office yesterday in Enugu, the State Commandant, Afrika Ezenyimulu Valentine, said that the kingpin of the group who gave his name as Monday Onyeabor, male, and 31 years of age, was nabbed by a combined team of the Corps and Hunters Group while in possession of two railway slippers at Mmafu in Aninri Council Area of the state.

He further revealed that during the interrogation, Onyeabor gave the names of other three members of his gang as Ejike Ogbonna, Male, 27 Years, Amobi Okolie, Male, 27 And Chukwuka Ekwe, Male, 27 Years, all from Oduma in same Aninri Local Government Area. According to him, following his statement, a manhunt for the three was mounted which resulted in their arrest.

He added that during the arrest, one of the suspects, Amobi Okolie claimed to be innocent of the crime, but confessed that he had sometime in the recent past assisted other suspects in transporting vandalized materials, which at that time, he claimed was unknown to him to be products of vandalism.

The suspect was however found to be in possession of syringes and a pipe which he confessed he uses in sniffing the infamous Methamphetamine popularly known in the local parlance as Mkpurummiri.

Also recovered from the suspects includes a cutlass and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, “investigation is being intensified by the Corps to unravel other culprits in the chain of this unholy trade.

Commandant Afrika further reemphasized the resolve of the NSCDC in the State to get rid of all unwanted elements, insisting that the Corps will deal ruthlessly with all those vandalizing or tampering with government infrastructure, even as he called on members of the public to always assist security agencies with credible information on activities of criminals in the State.