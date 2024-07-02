Election Protest: Mauritania Cuts Mobile Internet Services

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Mauritanian authorities cut access to mobile internet services early on Tuesday after protests against the presidential election results took place the previous evening in several cities.

Protesters took to the streets on Monday evening in the capital Nouakchott as well as the coastal city of Nouadhibou, Zouérat in the north and Rosso in the south-west.

President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was re-elected after winning 56.12 percent of votes cast during Saturday’s elections.

His main rival, Biram Dah Abeid, an anti-slavery human rights activist, came in second place after winning 22 per cent of the votes.

Abeid rejected the results alleged there was fraud, and urged his supporters to protest against the results.

After the results were officially announced on Monday, Ould Ghazouani, 67, said that his victory reflects the success of the democratic process in the north-west African nation.

He vowed to continue consultation and dialogue with all political parties.

Ould Ghazouani, a former defence minister, was elected in 2019 in the country’s first peaceful transition of power.

His predecessor Mohamed Ould Abdel-Aziz took office after a 2008 military coup.

Earlier this year, the European Union promised Mauritania, a former French colony, financial support worth 210 million euros (229 million dollars).

According to him, this would be used to tackle migration and provide humanitarian aid for migrants. (NAN)