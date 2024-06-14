Empowerment: SDDO, ActionAid Partner Enugu State Govt. Launches Youth Policy Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part measure to empower and engage the youths in meaningful ventures, South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO), with funding from ActionAid Nigeria, is partnering the Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to initiate the development of the State Youth Policy through the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA II) project.

Speaking during the launch of the process yesterday in his office, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Lyold Ekweremadu (Jnr), expressed appreciation to SSDO and its partners for their continuous support to the state.

He highlighted the preliminary steps the ministry has already taken towards the policy’s development.

The Commissioner who spoke through his Technical Assistant, Mr. Obiora Obasi, while inaugurating the Technical Working Group, expressed the ministry’s commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure the success of the partnership.

In his speech, Executive Director of SSDO, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, represented by Mr. Udochukwu Egwim, SSDO’s Head of Programs, stated that the policy development process began with the creation of a Policy Development Toolkit for the state by the the non governmental organization.

According to him”This toolkit, which will guide the policy development and domestication process, has been validated by various state ministries.

He emphasized that the policy aligns with SSDO’s mission to advance development for women, youth, and children, and will serve as a framework for development partners and state stakeholders to support youth and sports initiatives.

Our Correspondent reports that the event held at the Ministry’s conference hall was attended by representatives of the state Economic Planning Commission, civil society organizations, Head of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, as well as development and research experts as well as members of the media.