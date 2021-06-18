Enugu: APC Sacks Ward Chairman Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the All-Progressives Congress, APC, ward seven, Igbo Eze North Council Area of Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria, Mr. Nwokedi Ugwoke has been sacked from office, over alleged anti-party activities.

Following the development, a new chairman, Mr. Nduka Obeta has been sworn in as his replacement.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Thursday while swearing in the new caretaker chairman, the Igbo-Eze North Caretaker Committee chairman, Mr. Desmond Ayogu, accused the ex-chairman of insubordination and gross disloyalty to the party.

He said the former chairman has been calling illegal local government chapter meetings, purporting himself to be the chairman of the party.

The part chieftain also accused the sacked Chairman of refusing to attend local government party meetings and participating in the activities of the party.

Mr. Ayogu advised the new caretaker chairman to ensure that he remains loyal to the party and to mobilise party members ahead of the oncoming congresses of the party.

In his remark, the new chairman, Mr. Obeta pledged to be loyal to constituted authorities and to uphold the party constitution in all his dealings.

He thanked the party in the ward for their confidence in him and assured the party members that he shall not disappoint them.

