Wike Applauds Buhari’s 13% Derivation Backlog Payment To Niger Delta States Since 1999

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the payment of funds owed to states in the Niger Delta since 1999.

Wike stated this on Friday at the inauguration of the Nabo Graham Douglas campus of the Nigerian Law School in Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

Wike stated that the funds have significantly increased his infrastructural strides in the state, saying that the projects that were recently inaugurated have been fully paid for, and more will be completed before the end of his tenure.

He said: “Let me say it for the first time. So many people asked me: ‘where is he getting this money’? Let me say it. I want, through the attorney-general of the federation, to thank Mr President,” he said.

“Monies that were not paid to the Niger Delta states since 1999 — the 13 percent deductions — monies that were not paid, Mr President approved and paid all of us from the Niger Delta states.

“And for me, it would be unfair not to tell the public. It is not from FAAC money. The money is supposed to be for Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo, and Bayelsa states.

“Yesterday, we commissioned the ninth flyover. In December, we will commission the tenth flyover. By February next year, we will commission eleventh and twelfth flyovers.

“So, I want to sincerely from the heart and on behalf of the government and people of the state, thank Mr President for this, because as an opposition government, he could have said ‘don’t pay’. You can’t do anything.

“Since 1999, the money has not been paid. Did we do anything? So, I want to sincerely thank him.”