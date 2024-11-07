Enugu Govt Moves To Enlighten Youths On Effects Of Climate Change

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wife of the Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, has advocated the adoption of a comprehensive and sustainable approach that prioritizes environmental protection and economic growth to address the challenges of climate change.

She stated this Wednesday during an Award Presentation Ceremony for the winners of the first essay competition in Enugu state on climate change titled; “What measures can Enugu State take to address climate change while promoting economic growth, and what role can the youth play in this process.

Our correspondent reports that the programme was organized by the Office of the Special Adviser to The Governor on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke in collaboration with the Office of The First Lady, as well as the ministries of Youth and Sports, Education and Environment.

Describing Climate change as not just an environmental issue but a multifaceted challenge that affects people’s health, economy, and livelihoods, Mrs. Mbah represented by the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ngozi Enih said Enugu State has already witnessed its impacts-irregular weather patterns, soil degradation, and diminished agricultural yields as a result of the challenge.

She noted that by addressing climate change head-on, the state can pave the way for sustainable economic development that benefits every citizen.

The Enugu first lady however, listed Promoting Sustainable Agriculture, Investing in Renewable Energy, Strengthening Environmental Governance, Promoting Green Industries, Enhancing Urban Planning and Infrastructure, and Advocating Policy Change, as some of the measures to address climate change.

In a presentation earlier, the Senior Adviser to the Governor on Climate Policy and sustainable development, Prof. Okereke who promised that the event would be held annually, noted that the initiative was aimed at inculcating in the youths, a sense of responsibility that they can contribute to the policies and programmes of the state government especially in the fight against climate change.

He therefore, called on the winners of the Essay Competition to see themselves as Ambassadors of the state in the sensitization and massive awareness creation campaign on the issue.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof Sam Chijioke Ugwu, and his Education counterpart, Prof Ndubueze Mbah, stated that the initiative was part of the awareness campaign and sensitization of the students and youths of Enugu State to become climate activists spearheading the effort to have a safe and clean environment.

They described the youths as the most important actors for climate action, saying climate consciousness has been made part of the school curriculum and educational system.

In their goodwill messages, the member representing Enugu South Rural in the state house of assembly, Hon. Obiajulu Ugwu, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Innovation, Dr. Mara Huber, and Dr. Maxwell Ngene, a Senior Lecturer of the Department of Mass Communication, ESUT, who spoke on the devastating impact of climate change around the world, commended the governor for his giant strides in the development of the state as well as his efforts in combating the menace of climate change.

The essay competition had Chukwuebuka Onyia as the overall winner and was awarded a cash prize of 250,000 Naira, Chinaza Arinze was the first runner up and was given a cash prize of 150,000 Nair, while Cynthia Ani took the third position and went home with a cash prize of 100,000 Naira.

They commended the organisers especially the state government for the transparent manner in which the competition was conducted as they emerged winners without the influence of any politician which according to them, has shown that the governor is a father of all irrespective social status.