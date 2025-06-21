Kano Bomb Explosion Kills Five, Injures 15

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano state police command says five people have died following the explosion of a military grade explosive in the state.

The incident happened on Saturday at a scrap collection company on the Eastern bypass in the state.

According to the police, the vehicle was coming from Yobe state when the explosion occurred.

Speaking to newsmen, Police State Commissioner Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, stated that the police are presently investigating the situation.

He said: “It was a military EOD personnel. It was a military model bomb that exploded. 15 people were injured and taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.”

According to Bakori, when he got to the hospital, five people were confirmed dead and 10 others were receiving treatment.

The Police Commissioner stated that from preliminary investigation, the vehicle was coming from Yobe, saying that although the matter is under investigation, he was told the vehicle carrying the bomb was a truck from Yobe state.

He assured of details as soon as more investigation into the matter comes to light.