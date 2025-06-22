Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa Are Next States To Join APC — Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Godswill Akpabio believes more states like Rivers and Bayelsa – currently under the leadership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming months.

Akpabio said this on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital, during the official reception of Umo Eno to the APC.

“Governor Uno Eno, after you, who knows? Rivers state will tumble. After Rivers, Bayelsa will join,” Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom, said at the event.