Ohaneze Disowns ‘Impostors’ Masquerading As Leaders Of Its Youth Wing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the apex Igbo umbrella body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has urged members of the public to ignore any statement or publication from one Mazi David Ani, and cohorts masquerading as Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC) Enugu State, saying such group does not exist.

They posited that those operating under the said phantom organization are impostors looking for whom to defraud with the revered Ohaneze name.

The Enugu leadership of the Igbo body, also tonguelashed Ani, for making uncomplimentary remarks against the state governor, Dr. Barr. Peter Mbah, in a write up they described as “malicious and evil intentioned publications” over a recent alleged Fulani herdsmen attack on certain parts of Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Council Area of Enugu state.

A statement jointly signed by Professor Frederick Eze, Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Representing Enugu State, Dr. Barr. Peter Aneke -National Treasurer Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide from Enugu State and Hon. Amobi Edeh

Acting State President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State Chapter condemned in its entirety the alleged nefarious activities of Ani and cohorts.

The three individuals being accused of using the non existing OYC to perpetrate unholy acts in the society are, one Igboayaka Igboayaka, Okwu Nnabuike, David Ani, their cohorts were nowhere near the venue of the 2025 Ohanaeze Ndigbo elections.

It said :”The attention of the authentic structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State has been drawn to some malicious and evil intentioned publications by certain rascal elements in the society masquerading as Ohanaeze Youth Council, Enugu State.”

They added that “the first of such invidious publications came by way of an online media, which was signed by one unknown quantity, Mazi David C. Ani of the phantom Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Enugu State Chapter.

According to the statement, “Mazi Ani disparaged the Executive Governor of Enugu State His Excellency, Dr. Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah arising from an alleged Fulani herdsmen attack on certain parts of Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area”

They noted that “in the said publication, the extremely vulgar Mazzi Ani vomited many ludicrous and unprintable statements about our Governor.”

“His uncouth remarks constituted an embarrassment to any well-meaning citizen of Enugu State who lives and witnesses the giant strides of our Governor in all sectors of the economy especially internal security.”

“We also saw a statement signed by another impostor, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike who claims to be the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council worldwide rebutting the earlier statement from Mazi Ani on the face value, it would appear that the libelous vituperations of these fifth rate characters do not merit the attention or reaction of honorable men and women”

“However, there is an urgent need to put the records straight to inform and educate the ordinary citizens of Enugu State on the true structures and officers of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State”

“We cannot afford a situation where His Excellency, the Governor and the good people of Enugu State are misled by these miscreants”.

“It is important for us to state quite categorically that there is nothing like the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC).

“It is a phantom organization created in the imagination of a few mischievous and wicked young men with evil intentions to the detriment of Ndigbo”

“Over the years, this phantom pseudo entity called Ohanaeze Youth Council has been promoted by such rascals as Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, Okwu Nnabike etc”

“specifically as a diabolical contraption for the extortion of resources from unsuspecting government officials at all levels.

“Like serpents, they surreptitiously assume the false toga of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and issue statements promoting false and selfish narratives geared solely towards their self-aggrandizement.

“They have severally embarrassed the authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo through their often damaging statements and activities as the unsuspecting public could not easily distinguish between the fake Ohanaeze Youth Council and the authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide”.

“As a result, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has over the past three years been pursuing them through the Nigerian legal system and has obtained a subsisting court injunction restraining them from parading themselves as officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We have even approached the security agencies to physically arrest them but they went underground. As it is, they have continued to constitute a virulent thorn in the flesh of the authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is only one authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide with Senator John Azuta Mbata as the President General.”