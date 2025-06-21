NNPCL Spokesman, Femi Soneye Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mr Olufemi Soneye, has stepped aside from his position.

This was contained in a post published on his social media handle where he announced his resignation and also thanked the media for supporting the corporation during his tenure.

The post reads: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months. Your role in building a vibrant and effective communications presence for our national energy company has been nothing short of invaluable.

‘‘I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd.

’This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence.

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd. I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals both within and outside the organization with whom I have worked.

“I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go. I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future.”