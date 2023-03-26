Enugu International Trade Fair Begins, As Federal Govt. Assures the Private Sector Of Enabling Environment.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 34th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair organized by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture ECCIMA, has commenced, with the federal government revealing that it has adopted policies aimed at promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) in Nigeria.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment in Nigeria, Adeniyi Adebayo who declared the fair opened Friday at its permanent site in Enugu, assured that the Federal government would continue to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive in the country.

Represented by Sunday Jaja, Deputy Director, Multinational at the Ministry, the Minister said, “This sector currently represents 96 percent of the businesses in Nigeria and contributes 75 percent of national employment.

According to him, “this growth in this sector is directly correlated with growth in the economy as a whole and in the level of employment throughout Nigeria”. The Minister said.

He however congratulated ECCIMA for organizing the 34th edition of the fare as it has witnessed tremendous improvement and numerous innovations introduced.

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) was established in 1963 for the promotion and protection of Commerce and Industry, as well as to represent and express the opinion of the business community on questions affecting Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in Enugu particularly, the south eastern Nigeria as a region and Nigeria in general

In his speech, President of ECCIMA, Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike said that the chamber under the 16th Council is proud of how far they have come as it could only get better before the end of the year, assuring that a full exhibition centre will be standing on the trade fair ground before then.

Nduagwuike, said the pavilion may not have been completed the way it was planned, but that any unbiased observer will congratulate the chamber for having come this far in spite of the most daunting challenges.

“It gladdens my heart that this occasion is holding despite the onerous odds that challenged it. These odds include the political situation in the country, the misadventure of the cashless policy which threw spanners into the works of every project”. Nduagwuike stated.

Barr. Nduagwuike also used the forum to turn the sod for the Enugu computer village, a multi billion naira project guaranteed to change the landscape of Enugu and increase commercial activities to a level never before envisaged.

“God who has been our helper in ages past is still our hope for the years to come and I can assure you that things will always get better.

“So relax, network, consummate deals, and generally enjoy the ambience and hospitality of the coal city state. It is morning yet on creation day” he told the participants.