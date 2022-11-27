Enugu Monarch Dismisses Allegation Of Alleged Land Grabbing, Intimidation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The paramount Traditional ruler of Obeagu Ugwuaji Autonomous Community in Enugu South Council area of Enugu State, Igwe Christopher Ikenga, and members of his Cabinet, have dismissed the alleged Misconduct, land grabbing, and intimidation of the people of Isiagu Village, Ugwuaji Awkunanaw in same local government leveled against him and his son, Tochukwu Ikenga, by natives of the locality, saying it’s a calculated attempt by the accusers to drag the image of his respected family to the mud.

Recalled that the concerned Villagers, had petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the State Traditional Rulers Council, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over what they termed alleged encroachment, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of peace in their locality by Igwe Christopher Ikenga and son.

In a petition signed by chairman and Secretary of the Ishiagu General Assembly, Okwudiri Ani and Joe Onu and five others respectively, the community claimed that the Monarch, has made it a norm to allegedly and forcibly enter into, seize, parcel of land and allegedly sell several portions of their ancestral land which they inherited from their forefathers, among other accusations.

But reacting to the allegations while speaking with Newsmen weekend at his palace in company of some of his Cabinet members including his Traditional Prime Minister (Onowu), the highly embarrassed Igwe Ikenga, described the petitioners as imposters, blackmailers, evil doers, and land grabbers’ who wants to tarnish his good image and reputation, as well as that of his Son, “just out of envy”

He said their action is also a calculated attempt to drag his name and that of his family to the mud over what they know nothing about.

The Monarch, who went down memory lane on how his people unanimously insisted that he must ascend the throne after the creation of the Autonomous Community, posited that all “these attacks and assassination of my character, and that of my son is just out of envy and jealousy.

He said there is no iota of truth in the said petition, as all lands belonging to all the concerned six Communities before the creation of his own Autonomous Community had in the past been demarcated and Gazetted by the state government through the State Boundary Commission situated at the Deputy Governor’s office.

The Monarch, further explained that demarcation of the boundaries of the lands belonging to the six Communities that makes up the locality abilities commenced in 2008, and ended in 2015, stressing that after the exercise it was judiciously shared between his own two Communities and the other four by the state government.

According to the Royal father, it is not the first time similar malicious and wicked petition is being raised against him by those he referred to as evil doers and enemies of progress who have remained a cog in the wheel of progress of their Communities, noting that there had been assassination attempt on his life in the past.

He explained that all the necessary documents including the Survey plan and Gazette that was used and produced by government concerning the lands could be assessed and verified at relevant government quarters.

Igwe Ikenga, said his son, whose name was mentioned in the said petition, do not know anything concerning the Community affairs, talk less of land matters, as he serves outside the state, adding that he is not conversant with goings in the locality.

“Tochukwu my son, has not been to this Community for a very long time, more than one year now, so, I wonder why these land grabbers’ are calling his name in that their evil petitions” Igwe stated.

“So gentlemen of the press, what am telling you in a nut shell is that there is no iota of truth in what they are saying through their wicked petition which holds no water. They just want to blackmail me and my son for something we know nothing about.

“As Journalists, you can even apply for the documents at the government press department through the state Deputy Governor’s office, and you will see who is saying the truth, and who is lying. The petitioners are bunch of land grabbers, who do not wish their Communities well.

Corroborating what Igwe Ikenga said, Chief Emeka Ani, a native of Isiagu Village, Ugwuaji Awkunanaw who came to the palace during the media interaction, said he is the incumbent Chairman of the area, describing signatories to the petition as “imposters, and criminals” roaring like lion looking for whom to devour.

Chief Ani, accused the petitioners of always illegally selling Community lands, calling on security agencies, especially the police to investigate their activities in the locality and bring them to justice if found wanting.

He however, urged members of the public, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Police Service Commission PSC, the state traditional Rulers Council as well as other bodies to ignore the petition as it “emanated from imposters and enemies our Community”.