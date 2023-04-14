UNICEF: 96 Chibok Girls Still In Boko Haram’s Captivity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has stated that quick action is needed to protect the children suffering as a result of the conflicts in north-east Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday, UNICEF stated that 96 out of 276 girls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno are still in captivity nine years after the abduction.

Speaking on the impact of the conflict on children, Cristian Munduate, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, disclosed that thousands of children continue to experience killings and kidnapping and also forced recruitment into armed groups.

“The statistics are disturbing; the reality is devastating. It has been nine years since the horrendous abduction of the Chibok girls, yet the nightmare continues as children are still being kidnapped, forcibly recruited, killed, and injured– their futures torn away,” the statement reads.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

“Since 2014, there have been over 2,400 incidents of grave violations verified, affecting over 6,800 children in the north-east. The most common violations are recruitment or use of children by armed groups with 700 verified cases, followed by abductions of children, with 693 incidents, and killing and maiming, with 675 incidents.

“The impact of the conflict on education is alarming, with repercussions that will likely affect generations. The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TCN) reports that, between 2009 and 2022, around 2,295 teachers were reportedly killed in attacks, over 19,000 teachers were displaced, more than 1,500 schools closed because of insecurity, and 910 schools were destroyed.”