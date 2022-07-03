Enugu PDP Flag Bearer, Mbah Prays For Ekweremadu’s Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) governorship flag bearer in Enugu State, South- East Nigeria Barrister Peter Mbah, has prayed that the senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and wife, Mrs Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu will be exonerated from the allegations of organ harvesting leveled against him by the United Kingdom UK authorities

The governorship hopeful stated this Sunday in a statement he issued via head of his media office, Dan Nwomeh.

While praying for the Ex- Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and his wife, Dr. Mbah also prayed for quick remedy to the kidney ailment of their beloved daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu saying that parents are under the responsibility of finding succor to the pains of their children.

“Senator Ekweremadu is a beloved son of Enugu State and a renowned lawmaker in the country. We pray for him on his current travails and earnestly hope that he would be absolved and freed by the British authorities.

The lawmaker and his wife currently in custody over the allegation, are expected to appear in a magistrate Court in UK on 7th of July, 2022.