Vigilante Groups Apprehend Two Vandal Suspects Of EDCC Facility In Anambra, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC says its collaboration with Stakeholders in curbing activities of vandals across its network is yielding the desired result, as Vigilante group on Thursday nabbed two suspected vandals of her installation in Anambra and Enugu states.

According to the Organization, this is evident as most communities are now more vigilant in protecting the electricity installations within their domain.

Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, who affirmed this on Friday in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu, commended the efforts of the various vigilante groups in “heeding to the call by EEDC to ensure that activities of vandals is reduced drastically.

He acknowledged that there is no way EEDC can take on the fight against vandals all by itself, which is why it is depending on its stakeholders for collaboration and support.

Ezeh, said “yesterday at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Central Vigilante apprehended a 27-year-old vandal suspect identified as Chidiebere Agbalusi, a native of Awo village in Oraifite, in possession of vandalized aluminum cable and a cutter.

“Similarly, on Monday, at Onuiyangan Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, men of Bende vigilante arrested a vandal suspect, identified as Chinaemerem Azubuike, while vandalizing aluminum conductors belonging to EEDC.

He also confirmed that the suspects, along with the exhibits recovered have been handed over to the relevant police formations for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“These incidents are coming barely a week after the lifeless body of a vandal suspect identified as Tochukwu Onah (AKA Toshiba) was found within the space of a distribution transformer belonging to EEDC at Ede Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.