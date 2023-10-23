Enugu: Police Operatives Neutralize IPOB/ESN Suspects, Recover Firearms, Ammunition, Other Exhibits.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu state police Command have Neutralized a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and it’s armed unit, Eastern Security network, IPOB/ESN and recovered Firearms, Ammunition, Other Exhibits from him.

The Command’s Spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement he made available to Newsmen Sunday in Enugu.

He said “in pursuance of the policing strategies devised by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, to rid the State of unrepentant criminals, Police Operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of the Command and the NPF Special Forces, working with the Neighborhood Watch Group, on October 21, 2023, at about 10.45 p.m., neutralized a suspected IPOB/ESN subversive criminal at Igbele village by Amachala road in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

” One (1) pump action gun loaded with four (4) live cartridges, three (3) expended cartridges, objects suspected to be amulets, and one (1) black (inscribed “Special Constabulary”) and yellow-coloured beret each were recovered from the neutralized member of the outlawed group.

“The feat is consequent upon the operatives’ swift response to credible information on the wanton criminal activities of the renegades, who, in their numbers, blocked the road and opened fire on them.

He added “the Operatives, however, tactically returned fire at a superior level, leaving many other members of the subversive criminal group escaping with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Meanwhile, the CP, while commending the team for the job well done, has reassured the commitment of the Command to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant criminals. He, therefore, entreats citizens of Enugu State to continue to support the Police.





