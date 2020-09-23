Enugu Reopens All Primary, Secondary Schools On Sept 28

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After several months of closure of schools over the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus, the Enugu State Government has announced the phased re-opening of all primary and secondary schools on Monday, September 28, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Eze, who said the decision was reached “following the Enugu State Education sector stakeholders’ consensus and gracious approval of His Excellency the Governor”.

He pointed out that “it is important to note that necessary measures have been put in place in our schools for safe re-opening”.

According to him, “teachers/students/pupils are therefore requested to ensure that they abide by the approved guidelines on COVID-19”, stressing that “no person will be allowed into any school without appropriate facemask/shield”.

He added that “strong monitoring teams at state and Local Government Areas have been constituted to monitor compliance with the approved guidelines for the safety of all that operate in our schools”.

The commissioner, therefore, noted that “Primary six and Junior Secondary three students have completed their examinations and are not expected to be back to school”.

