Enugu Revenue Agency Sets Target Of ₦509 Billion For 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Executive Chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESiRS), Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, has lauded the people of the state for their exemplary tax compliance in 2024, attributing the state’s developmental strides to this fruitful partnership.

Speaking during a Holy Mass to start the new work year, held at the ESIRS headquarters yesterday, Nnamani emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the government and the citizens to achieve even greater milestones in 2025.

He expressed gratitude for the collective effort that led to significant accomplishments in various sectors last year.

“The success we recorded in 2024 was largely due to the cooperation of Ndi Enugu. Your commitment to fulfilling your tax obligations has enabled us to embark on numerous transformative projects,” he stated.

The Executive Chairman highlighted the state’s achievements, including the ongoing construction of 260 smart green schools and 260 Type 2 primary healthcare centres across state, the completion of about 90 roads, completion of the Enugu International Conference Centre, the deployment of advanced security surveillance systems, among others.

“These projects underscore our shared commitment to elevating Enugu’s status. With your ongoing support, the Peter Mbah administration is determined to restore Enugu’s glory as the capital of the eastern region and drive the state to unprecedented heights,” Nnamani added.

Looking ahead, Nnamani revealed that ESiRS has set an ambitious revenue target of ₦509 billion for 2025.

” While acknowledging the magnitude of this goal, he expressed confidence in the agency’s ability to meet it. “This may seem daunting, but we have demonstrated our capability to exceed expectations.

“Our strategies for achieving this include enhanced collection of land use charges, stamp duties, taxes on rental income, and recovery of outstanding local government taxes,” he explained.

Nnamani also stressed the importance of tax audits, stating that companies that have defaulted on their tax payments will be scrutinized to ensure compliance.

“We are committed to ensuring that every eligible entity contributes their fair share towards the development of our state,” he asserted.

The ESiRS boss used the occasion to call on Ndi Enugu for even greater cooperation in 2025, emphasizing that their contributions are crucial for the successful execution of the state’s projects. “Your continued support is vital. Together, we can achieve the ambitious goals we have set and bring more development to our beloved state,” he appealed.

In his message to the ESiRS staff, the officiating priest, Rev. Fr. Clifford Ojukwu urged them to rededicate themselves to their duties. “Let us approach our work with renewed vigor and dedication, knowing that our efforts are integral to the progress of Enugu State,” he said.

Nnamani concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to rapid and efficient project execution. He emphasized that the ₦509 billion target is not merely a figure but a catalyst for transformative initiatives that will benefit every resident of Enugu State. “Our commitment is unwavering.

“With your continued support, we will bring more development and prosperity to our state,” he assured.

The ESiRS chairman’s remarks underscored the pivotal role of collaboration in driving Enugu’s progress. He expressed optimism that the partnership between the government and Ndi Enugu would continue to yield positive results, leading to a brighter future for all.

Two senior staff members echoed Nnamani’s optimism and commended his leadership.

“Under his guidance, we have made remarkable progress. We are confident that with the strategies in place, we will surpass our targets for 2025,” Henrietta Amadi, Director Assessment remarked.