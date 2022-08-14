Enugu Taekwondo Association Organizes Long Vacation Training Programme For Young Kids

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the Enugu State Taekwondo Association long Vacation classes programme for kids also known as ‘Super Summer Kiddies.

The Association hinted that modalities for the programme has been concluded, adding that it is supported by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) in partnership with ASTRIC and other relevant Stakeholders.

Chairman of Enugu State Taekwondo Association who’s also the National Coordinator of (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement made available to African Examiner Sports, in Enugu disclosed that the training will commence on the 16th of August and will run till September 13th, 2022, every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-10 am at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

“The program will be coordinated by our Taekwondo grandmaster, Dennis Ani with our Team of Taekwondo Coaches, and is targeted at transmitting values and morals through Olympic sports education.

“It will also help to build resilience amongst our young minds and make them to imbibe taekwondo tenets of perseverance, Discipline, Indomitable Spirit, Integrity, Modesty, Survival Skills for both boy and girl child to make them thrive for a greater society.

The former Enugu state police Command Spokesman added that “Another good aspect of the program is that it will bring parents of the children on board under our Adult Class where they will imbibe our tenets that will make them see themselves as role models.

They will also see themselves as ” Coaches and mentors through our sports parenting activity which will in turn, reshape their adult guidance skill required in responsible and responsive parenting (Free Parent Support Program) and that is why the Association is partnering with POCACOV; the NPF Community Policing Initiative and Public Relations Tool.

“The initiative works with different stakeholders and multi Agencies towards providing an enhanced as well as effective platform which will make parents navigate from enforcement of consequences to making our children grow from their mistakes to become champions and for a greater Society.

“We can confidently say that the program is right on time and from right direction.

He stressed that “the program will help to strengthen our Partnership with POCACOV in its community policing activities of helping to cut supply chains and conveyor belts of young minds entrance into membership of unlawful societies (Cultism) and getting involved in substance and drug abuse, violent behaviours and other vices using the instrumentality of Sports as a great tool.

Amarizu, was also a former Technical Adviser (TA) of the Enugu state police Command owned Crime Buster’s football club.