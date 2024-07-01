Euro 2024: France Leave It Late Against Belgium; To Play Portugal In Q/Final

Euro 2024: France Leave It Late Against Belgium; To Play Portugal In Q/FinalFeatured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Monday, July 1st, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An 85th minute deflected shot by substitute Randal Kolo Muani, listed as a Jan Vertonghen own goal, gave France a nervy but deserved 1-0 win over Belgium.
The victory for France was a Euro 2024 last-16 win over a disappointing Belgium on Monday.
France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N’Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani
He turned and bundled a mishit shot in off the leg of Vertonghen and left goalkeeper Koen Casteels wrong-footed.
France will now meet Portugal in the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Friday.
In the second match of the day, Ronaldo’sPortugal defeated Slovenia 4-3 in a penalty shootout to book a place in the quarter final.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96622