Euro 2024: France Leave It Late Against Belgium; To Play Portugal In Q/Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An 85th minute deflected shot by substitute Randal Kolo Muani, listed as a Jan Vertonghen own goal, gave France a nervy but deserved 1-0 win over Belgium.

The victory for France was a Euro 2024 last-16 win over a disappointing Belgium on Monday.

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N’Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani

He turned and bundled a mishit shot in off the leg of Vertonghen and left goalkeeper Koen Casteels wrong-footed.

France will now meet Portugal in the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Friday.

In the second match of the day, Ronaldo’sPortugal defeated Slovenia 4-3 in a penalty shootout to book a place in the quarter final.