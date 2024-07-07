Euro: Netherlands Come From Behind To Beat Turkey; To Play England In Semi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netherlands scored two second-half goals in the space of six minutes to overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit and win 2-1 to set up a semifinal against England.

Speaking after the game, Netherlands coach, Ron Koeman said his players defied doubters to set up the England semifinal

“We are a small nation and to be part of the semifinal with England, France and Spain, we are really proud.

“It was really an emotional match and we had a big heart and sometimes we get criticism about that, that we don’t have that compared to other nations. The players showed a big heart tonight after going 1-0 down.

“It will be a great night on Wednesday between two big nations, historic-wise.”

The semi final will begin on Tuesday, July 9 to be played by France vs Spain while on Wednesday July 10, England will face the Dutch test in Dortmund, Germany.

Edited by Oludare S Fase