$1bn Looted Funds Recovered Since 2015 – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has stated that $1 billion in looted funds have been recovered so far since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), disclosed this on Wednesday.

He stated this while speaking with state house correspondents after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, the recovered funds have been deployed by many sectors of the economy.

He stated that since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, over 3,000 convictions have been recorded.

The AGF also stated that the council approved a new anti-corruption strategy document so that the anti-graft fight in the country can be strengthened.