Everton Manager Sacked

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – English side, Everton Football Club, have sacked Rafa Benitez as their manager.

Benitez was sacked after just six months of being in charge in which the Spaniard led the club to a series of defeats including a 2-1 loss to Norwich on Saturday.

The loss to Norwich was the last game.

The 61-year-old replaced Carlo Ancelotti last summer and began with five wins in eight matches of the season in all competitions.

A statement from the Premier League club said: “Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”