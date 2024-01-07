Tough Time Awaits Sand Excavators, Miners In Anambra Town As Soludo Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Such Act

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tough time now awaits sand excavators and Miners in Oko, the home town of former Nigeria’s Vice president, Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as the Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is set to sign an executive order next week to stop such act.

He made this known Weekend during the inauguration of Dr. Alex Ekwueme Civic Center and unveiling of the Ex- VP’s. Statue in, Oko, revealing that his government would form a task force comprising five communities in the community to commence enforcement and seize any vehicle that would flout the order.

The Governor said erosion is a huge threat to Oko while predicting that if the challenge progresses unhindered, the community would cease to exist in the next five decades.

While recommending the Public, Private, Community Partnership, PPCP for development as the way forward, the Governor pointed out that one of the roles that is expected of the community members is to start preventing running water from leaving their compounds to the roads.

Governor Soludo who highlighted a number of projects built by private individuals and communities, which he commissioned this period, noted that Dr. Ekwueme was not the richest when he started to rebuild Oko, wondering why the new Ekwuemes of Oko did not exist anymore, calling for revival of the community spirit.

In his speech, President General of Oko, Chief Luke Nweke, commended Governor Soludo for his developmental efforts in the community and called his attention to some of their needs that were begging for attention from the government.

Present during the ceremony were Ex- Chairman of Police Service Commission PSC , Chief Simon Okeke, National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, the Traditional Ruler of Oko, Professor Laz Ekwueme, among other notable sons and daughters of the polytechnic Community.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



