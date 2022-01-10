W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex Imo Speaker, Wife Of Former LGA Boss, Others Kidnaped In Imo

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, January 10th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji, and   wife of Ex- Chairman of Okigwe Council area of the state, Frank Onwumere has been kidnapped by unknown armed men.

While Onwumere’s wife was said to have been kidnapped  yesterday, a source said the former Speaker was abducted weekend,  while returning from an event.

Perpetrators of the crime also kidnapped  an Owerri based businessman  popularly known as Ezzybee.

African  Examiner learnt that Ezzybee was abducted while going to watch  football match somewhere in the city.



It was gathered that while fleeing with the victims, the gunmen also seized  unidentified persons at Okwelle junction in Onuimo Council area and another at Amaraku in Isiala Mbano L.G.A, as well as Ubomiri in Mbaitoli council area of the state.

The state police Spokesman,  CSP Micheal Abattam,  when contacted, said the command has launched a Manhunt on  the hoodlums

He disclosed  that  the victim at Ubomiri had been rescued by the security Operatives.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=72646

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us