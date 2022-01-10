Ex Imo Speaker, Wife Of Former LGA Boss, Others Kidnaped In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji, and wife of Ex- Chairman of Okigwe Council area of the state, Frank Onwumere has been kidnapped by unknown armed men.

While Onwumere’s wife was said to have been kidnapped yesterday, a source said the former Speaker was abducted weekend, while returning from an event.

Perpetrators of the crime also kidnapped an Owerri based businessman popularly known as Ezzybee.

African Examiner learnt that Ezzybee was abducted while going to watch football match somewhere in the city.

It was gathered that while fleeing with the victims, the gunmen also seized unidentified persons at Okwelle junction in Onuimo Council area and another at Amaraku in Isiala Mbano L.G.A, as well as Ubomiri in Mbaitoli council area of the state.

The state police Spokesman, CSP Micheal Abattam, when contacted, said the command has launched a Manhunt on the hoodlums

He disclosed that the victim at Ubomiri had been rescued by the security Operatives.