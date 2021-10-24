2023: Why Nobody Can Predict Nigeria’s Next President – Obaigbena

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Arise News and Publisher of ThisDay, Nduka Obaigbena, has stated that nobody in Nigeria can predict who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Obaigbena disclosed this in Abuja at the inauguration of the new leadership of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria.

African Examiner writes that the Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, had emerged as new Chairman at the 75th General Assembly and 20th Annual General Meeting of BON.

According to Obaigbena, the ideologies of the older and the younger generations are now conflicting.

He said, “Nigeria is in a momentous time, a time of great change that even on this table, the powerhouse in Kano (Ganduje), none of them can tell you whom the next president would be. At this time in Nigeria, there is nobody who can predict 2023. Therefore, these are times of momentous change, when we have ideas of some of those who founded Nigeria in the 60s clashing with the new ideas of the millennials who Femi (Adesina) will not like to hear at times.

However, we are here to welcome the new leadership of BON, John Ugbeh and his colleague. I believe they are very capable to guide Nigeria through this change. I salute them all.”

Governor of Kano State and Chairman of the Occasion, Abdullahi Ganduje, in his goodwill message, enjoined the new leadership of BON to work with relevant stakeholders to improve the standard of the broadcast industry.

He said, “The Nigerian media, particularly the broadcast media, has an important role to play in promoting unity and progress of our nation at this moment of challenges. As media owners, you have a vital role to play in managing all communications in the public domain in the interest of peace and national development. Let me reiterate my call to you, to work with the other media industries in Nigeria, to make sure that the Nigerian media is not allowed to disrupt but play its traditional role of leading the way in the process of protecting public interest for nation-building.”























