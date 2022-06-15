Extend Voter Registration By 60 Days, Reps Tells INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The house of representatives has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend the ultimatum issued for the end of the continuous voter registration (CVR) by 60 days.

The resolution was passed in plenary session on Wednesday after the adoption of a motion passed by Benjamin Kalu, a lawmaker from Abia state.

African Examiner writes that INEC had earlier fixed June 30 as the deadline for the suspension of CVR across the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

Moving his motion, Hon Kalu stated that the extension of the voter registration will allow many eligible Nigerians to get registered.

“The large numbers of unregistered eligible voters willing to be registered as evidenced by crowd seen at various registration centres resulting in congestion,” he said.

“Reports of shortages of voter registration machines, inadequate manpower and personnel at registration centres which may lead to frustrations among prospective registrants and in some cases, unrest at some registration centres.

“The right to vote is critically important to the health and legitimacy of our democracy, as well as electoral integrity.”

According to the lawmaker, if measures are not taken to solve the “shortage of voter registration equipment and extend the deadline for voters registration,” a lot of Nigerians will be disenfranchised and this will affect the “integrity” of the 2023 election.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house.