Buhari Names Train Stations After “Deserving” Nigerians

By Nwa Dioka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has named some train stations in the country after Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC and other Nigerians.

Also, the names of Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing were also used to name some stations.

This was announced by Tolu Ogunlesi, Buhari’s Assistant on Digital and New Media, via his Twitter handle on Monday.

Ogunlesi disclosed that the Apapa train station was named after Tinubu, while the Agege station was conferred on Fashola.

Also, Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Osinbajo (Kajola station), and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station).

He wrote: BREAKING: “President @MBuhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after deserving Nigerian citizens. — HM @ChibuikeAmaechi.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu @AsiwajuTinubu (Apapa station), the late Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station), Babatunde Raji Fashola @tundefashola (Agege station), Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Vice President @ProfOsinbajo (Kajola station, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station), Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Segun Osoba (Olodo station), “Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station), Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station), Alex Ekwueme (Operations Control Centre).”

African Examiner reports that the president had recently named theWarri-Itakpe railway route- the Agbor railway facility after former president Goodluck Jonathan.