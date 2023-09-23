Fake Video: Enemies Of People Sharing Old Clips To Create Fear, Panic –Anambra CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has described as “enemies of the people” persons sharing old video clips of burning of a commercial bus at Nanka and killing of soldiers at Umunze both of which happened last year during the dark days of insecurity.

He also said the antic of recycling such old video clips are just just vile propaganda, warning purveyors of false alarm who seek to create fear in the mind of the public that they will be brought to book.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to African Examiner Friday quoted the Anambra police boss as tasking the Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force to track down those exhuming the old videos to create panic and fear among the populace.

The Commissioner however, “re-assure Ndi Anambra that the Police and sister security agencies will always go the extra mile to secure them against agents of darkness that do not mean well for them or for the Nation.

He called on residents of the state to disregard the videos and not help enemies of progress to share them.





