W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fake Video: Enemies Of People Sharing Old Clips To Create Fear, Panic –Anambra CP

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The  Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has described as “enemies of the people”  persons sharing old video clips of burning of a commercial bus at Nanka and killing of soldiers at Umunze both of which happened last year during the dark days of insecurity.

He  also said  the antic of recycling such old video clips are just just vile propaganda,  warning purveyors of false alarm who seek to create fear in the mind of the public that they will be brought to book. 

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to African Examiner Friday quoted the Anambra police boss as  tasking the Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force to track down those exhuming the old videos to create panic and fear among the populace.

The Commissioner however,  “re-assure Ndi Anambra that the Police  and sister security agencies will always go the extra mile to secure them against agents of darkness that do not mean well for them or for the Nation.

He called on residents of the state  to disregard the videos and not help enemies of progress to share them.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=90971

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us