Fr. Mbaka Sent To Monastery, Removed From Adoration Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular charismatic Enugu Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has been transferred out from the Adoration Ministry and sent to the monastery. The transfer takes immediate effect.

According to information gathered, the Church’s latest decision has provoked protest from the followers of the priest.

It could be recalled that the Adoration Ministry was shut down three months ago and was re-opened yesterday, Sunday.

In the place of Fr. Mbaka, another clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi has been assigned to take charge of the Adoration Ministry.