Fan Base: Rangers Targets One Million Ambassadors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to boost the financial base as well as return Nigeria’s premier league side, Rangers Inter FC of Enugu to its lost glory, Management of the club says plans are afoot to register one million fans into its Ambassadorial club.

It said such gesture would also go a long way in creating a robust and solid fan base for the Enugu Flying Antelopes.

Speaking during an interactive session with Sports Journalists at the Rangers Corporate headquarters in Enugu, Administrative Secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, explained that the registered members would be known as “Rangers Ambassadors”..

The Soccer administrator, stated that the would be Ambassadors are going to help in raising funds for the team to return to its glory.

According him, the media interface was to brain storm and chart the way forward for the Enugu club side established in 1970.

“The interactive session with the media is tailored towards the new government of Enugu State’s mantra in managing government business.”

The Administrative Secretary, added “this gathering can best be described as business unusual in furtherance of the current government’s mantra.

“We are here today to inform you, the media owners that are key in any success relating to the sports business, that the management of Rangers has set machinery in motion to drive for a million registered members of the club whose tokens will go a long way in making the club attain its desired heights as the preferred brand locally and internationally.

He said “We understand that if one wishes to run a football club business successfully, the media must be involved. This drive we are embarking on would be media driven as partners in progress.

“Our target is a minimum of one million ambassadors who are expected to pay a token as a membership fee. At the same time, they enjoy some benefits that include but are not limited to identification cards, tickets to our home games, memorabilia, and many more depending on which category a member picks.

“We have also begun talks with media consultants to help us push this drive through various social media platforms.”

The interactive session was graced by Journalists from both the print, electronic and new media, who also shared their own ideas with the Rangers Admin Scribe.





